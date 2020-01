LG Electronics this week previewed new UltraGear Gaming Monitors at CES 2020.

The 27-inch UltraGear 4K UHD monitor includes 1ms Nano IPS display technology with a refresh rate of 144Hz, over-clockable to 160Hz. In addition, it supports VESA Display Stream Compression which is HDR and Nvidia G-Sync compatible.

Finally, new 34-inch and 38-inch models include 1ms Nano IPS display technology and a 160Hz refresh rate.