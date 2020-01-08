Intel previews Tiger Lake, DG1 discrete GPU

Intel this week previewed new mobile PC CPUs code-named Tiger Lake and an Xe-based discrete GPU, code-named DG1.

New Tiger Lake CPUs are built on the 10nm+ process and will include new Intel Xe graphics architecture for discrete-level integrated graphics. The first Tiger Lake systems are due this year.

At a media event, Intel demonstrated Warframe at 60 frame-per-second with integrated Xe graphics from Tiger Lake.

In addition, the company said it is development on the DG-1, an Xe-based discrete graphics card.