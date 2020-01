Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week will preview new curved Odyssey gaming monitors at CES 2020.

New products include the 49-inch G9 model, and the 32-inch and 27-inch G7 monitors.

The G9 features DQHD 5120 x 1440 resolution and 1000 cd/m2 peak brightness, while the G7 includes QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution and 600 cd/m2 peak brightness.

Monitors will include 1ms response time, 240hz RapidCurve, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and Adaptive Sync on DP1.4.

The G9 and G7 will be sold in Q2 2020.