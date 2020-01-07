LG premium soundbars to include AI Room Calibration

LG Electronics this week previewed new sound bars that include AI Room Calibration technology at CES 2020.

AI Room Calibration will automatically self-calibrate to recognize and analyze room dimensions to tailor output to the specific characteristics of the room.

New soundbars will include 4K Pass-Through to an optional Wireless Rear Speakerkit and built-in Google Assistant to control smart home devices from their soundbar.

Final products will support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, in addition to high-resolution audio formats like Dolby True HD and DTS Master Audio.