AMD to deploy Ryzen 4000 series

AMD this week announced the Ryzen 4000 series mobile processor for ultra-thin laptops.

The 3rd generation Ryzen 4000 series is the first x86 7nm mobile CPU and first with eight cores and 16 threads.

The Ryzen 7 4800U is said to offer up to 4 percent greater single-thread performance than a competing CPU and the 4800H up to five percent greater single-threaded performance than a competing CPU.

New products to feature the Ryzen 4000 series include the and ASUS ROG G14 and the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7.

Finally, AMD notes that it will provide 7nm graphics chip sets to Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One Series X and Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5.