Sony to sell PS5 holiday 2020

Sony Corp. this week said it will sell the PlayStation 5 holiday 2020.

The company confirmed the release period in its CES 2020 press conference Mon. evening.

The hardware will include an eight-core AMD Ryzen CPU based on the 7nm Zen 2 architecture. The custom Radeon GPU will support 8K graphics and ray-tracing to model the travel of light against 3D models.

In addition, the new chipset will include 3D audio to better represent sound from various directions.

For storage, a new solid-state drive will be included that will decrease load times and increase the amount of data pushed to render graphics. In an example, fast-travel in Spider-Man clocked in at 15 seconds on the PS4, while the beamed Spidey in 0.8 seconds on the new hardware.

Finally, the console will utilize physical media and is backwards compatibility to the PS4 and the PlayStation VR headset.