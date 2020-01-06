Samsung to sell Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will include a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display at 394ppi. It features a triple camera lens system with OIS for 5MP Macro, 48MP Wide-angle, and 12MP Ultra Wide photos. The final product will include a 4,500mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will include a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display at 394ppi. It features a triple camera lens system with OIS for 12MP Macro, 12MP Wide-angle, and 12MP Ultra Wide photos. The final product will include a an S Pen, Bluetooth Low-Energy support, and a 4,500mAh battery.