Samsung to deploy MicroLED, QLED 8K TV sets

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week announced new MicroLED and QLED 8K TV sets at CES 2020.

New modular MicroLED sets will be sold in 75, 88 93, 110 and 150-inch displays that remove all side bezels to blend into any wall. In addition, the display relay a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

The new Q950TS QLED 8K TV includes an AI Quantum Processor 8K for 8K AI upscaling and deep-learning functionality, and Infinity Screen for a 99 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Finally, The Sero lifestyle TV has the option to pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations.