Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the NIS America Holiday 2019 Sale for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS at the Nintendo eShop.

Discounted titles include Disgaea 5 Complete, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory, GOD WARS The Complete Legend, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, The Caligula Effect: Overdose, The Alliance Alive HD Remastered, RPG Maker Fes, and Culdcept Revolt.

The sale will end Jan. 9.