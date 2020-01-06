LG to deploy Real 8K TV sets

LG Electronics this week will preview Real 8K TV sets at CES 2020.

The lineup includes eight TVs with new 77-inch and 65-inch models. 2020 models include the 88 and 77-inch LG Signature OLED 8K TVs and LG NanoCell TVs.

The latest 8K TVS include a new Alpha 9 Gen 3 AI CPU to optimize picture and sound quality. It includes support for 60 frames-per-second fidelity and 8K 60P over HDMI.

Finally, each LG 8K TV will include Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa from the webOS smart TV platform.