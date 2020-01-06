LG to deploy Real 8K TV sets

CESNEWSTECHNOLOGY

Written by:

January 6, 2020

LG Electronics this week will preview Real 8K TV sets at CES 2020.

The lineup includes eight TVs with new 77-inch and 65-inch models. 2020 models include the 88 and 77-inch LG Signature OLED 8K TVs and LG NanoCell TVs.

The latest 8K TVS include a new Alpha 9 Gen 3 AI CPU to optimize picture and sound quality. It includes support for 60 frames-per-second fidelity and 8K 60P over HDMI.

Finally, each LG 8K TV will include Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa from the webOS smart TV platform.


Previous Story:
Xbox Game Pass drops Grand Theft Auto V
Next Story:
Samsung to sell Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Comments are closed.