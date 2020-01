Catalyst this week previewed new cases for Apple Inc.’s AirPods Pro at CES 2020.

New products include a Waterproof Case tested to an IP67 Waterproof rating and MIL-STD 810G drop level at $29.99.

In addition, it will sell the Slim AirPods Pro Case with thin premium silicone at $19.99, and a Standing AirPods Case at $24.99.

Finally, the Waterproof Case for the 10.2-inch iPad will include an IP68 waterproof rating, transparent front and back casing, and a rubber bumper layer.