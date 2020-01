Sony Corp. this month began holding the Holiday Sale Round 2 for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Holiday Sale discounts select digital titles at up to 50 percent off.

Discounted titles include the PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Death Stranding, FIFA 20, NBA 2K20, Days Gone, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

The sale is valid through Jan. 16.