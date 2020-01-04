Xbox Game Pass drops Grand Theft Auto V

Microsoft Corp. this week released Grand Theft Auto V to the Xbox Game Pass for Console.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Live Gold Ultimate members will have access to Grand Theft Auto Online, a persistent online component for up to 30 players.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.