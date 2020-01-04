The Division 2 No. 28 in UK Dec. 28 sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Ubisoft Inc.’s Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and the PC ranked as the top selling title at UK retail.

For the week ending Dec. 28, The Division 2 ranked as the No. 28 best-selling title in All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 36 the week prior.

The Division 2 is an online third-person co-op tactical action title set in Washington D.C.

The final game includes a 1:1 representation of Washington D.C. including landmarks and neighborhoods.