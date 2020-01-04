Animal Crossing: New Horizons Deserted Islands Trailer drops

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released the Deserted Islands Getaway Package Trailer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch.

The trailer features Nook Inc. advertising a vacation package to locals.

In the simulation title, users purchase the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package to customize their character and home, and decorate their landscape.

The title will include a new crafting system to collect materials to build furniture and tools.

The final game will feature activities including gardening, fishing, and interacting with NPCs.

It will be sold Mar. 20.