The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening No. 38 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening to the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Dec. 28, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening ranked as the No. 38 best-selling title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 32 the week prior.

The title includes a reimagined Koholint Island, enemies from the Super Mario series, and an all-new Chamber Dungeon.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, previously released to the Game Boy in 1993, includes brand new graphics and gameplay options.

It has sold 3.13 million units at global retail.<