Resident Evil 7 No. 32 in UK Dec. 28 sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Capcom Co. Ltd.’s Resident Evil 7 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and the PC ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Resident Evil 7 includes a first-person view and trademark survival horror. The title takes place after Resident Evil 6 in a desolate plantation mansion. It utilizes a new proprietary in-house RE Engine that includes VR orientated tools.

Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition includes the base game, Banned Footage Vol. 1, Banned Footage Vol. 2, and the future End of Zoe DLC.

In End of Zoe, users discover the fate of Zoe in new areas and against new enemies. For current Resident Evil 7 owners the DLC will be sold separately at $14.99.

Finally, the Not a Hero DLC includes Chris Redfield as a member of New Umbrella to counter the latest outbreak in plantation dungeons. It is sold at no cost to all users.

The final title is compatible with Playstation VR.

Resident Evil 7 has sold 6.8 million units at global retail.