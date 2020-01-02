Monster Hunter: World Iceborne PS4 Digital Deluxe Edition price cut

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week price cut the Monster Hunter: World Iceborne Digital Deluxe SKU for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

This week, the Monster Hunter: World Iceborne Digital Deluxe SKU sells at $37.49, 25 percent off the $49.99 MSRP.

The Digital Deluxe SKU includes the Monster Hunter: World Iceborne expansion, Deluxe Kit, Silver Knight layered armor set, 3 gestures, 2 sticker sets, 1 face paint, 1 hairstyle, and 1 décor set.

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne is a DLC expansion that includes new quest ranks, locales, monsters, moves and gear, in addition to a new story that begins after the events of Monster Hunter: World.

The DLC download sells at $39.99.

The Monster Hunter: World Iceborne Master Edition, which includes the physical base game and expansion, sells at $59.99.

The Master Edition Deluxe includes a Steelbook case and the Iceborne Deluxe Kit DLC at $79.99.

The PC SKU will be released this winter.

Monster Hunter: World is an open world action RPG that include cooperative gameplay and large boss battles.

The title has sold 14 million units at global retail.