IOGEAR Dock Pro 60 review – A great travel dock for the Nintendo Switch

The IOGEAR Dock Pro 60 USB-C 4K Station with Game+ Mode is a convenient and portable dock station that can dock a PC, smartphone, tablet, and the Nintendo Switch to an HDMI display via USB-C.

The device includes two USB-C ports, an HDMI output, and two USB-A ports for peripherals. The first USB-C port is used to plug in and power the Dock Pro 60, while the second connects to the docked device. Finally, an HDMI cable relays the signal to a proper display.

Setup was easy and worked immediately for the Nintendo Switch. The size of the device, which is a tad larger than a deck of cards, is a great alternative to the standard Nintendo Switch dock, particularly for travel. The Dock Pro 60 utilizes the first-party Nintendo Switch AC Adapter to power the device, so the plug would need to be detached from the existing dock or another would need to be purchased.

Image quality was great on a 4K display with no distortion or blurriness.

The Dock Pro 60 also works with the Samsung DeX mode to add a keyboard, mouse, and monitor to a Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone.

The IOGEAR Dock Pro 60 USB-C 4K Station with Game+ Mode sells at $79.95. The price is a bit steep, but its portability and ease-of-use can save a ton of space for the traveling gamer.