Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut Bandai Namco Games America Inc.’s Jump Force to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to under $20 in a new sales initiative.

This week, Jump Force sells at $19.99, down from the $59.99 MSRP.

Jump Force is a 3v3 team versus fighter that includes legendary manga characters from Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, and One Piece franchises.

The final game includes character customization and online versus functionality.