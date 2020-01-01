Gears 5 Xbox One No. 36 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Microsoft Corp.’s Gears 5 for the Xbox One ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Dec. 28, Gears 5 ranked as the No. 36 best-selling title in the All Formats Chart.

Gears 5, the latest entry in the Gears of War franchise, includes single-player, local co-op and online co-op modes.

The title includes Escape, a new three-player co-op survival mode.

The final game includes 4K Ultra HD resolution at 60 frames-per-second.