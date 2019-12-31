Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo Switch sales stable in Japan

Media Create Co., Ltd. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, Ring Fit Adventure sold 56,861 units to rank as the No. 3 best-selling software in the period.

Unit sales represented a two percent decline from the week prior.

Ring Fit Adventure utilizes the new Ring-Con Controller and Leg Strap to defeat enemies using real life exercises.

The Adventure mode includes 20 different worlds and require users to jog to travel through the world. During travel, the user will experience random encounters and turn-based battles that require exercise moves to relay in-game attacks.

The final game includes Quick Play mode for mini-games, Simple and Set modes for work out exercises and set routines.

Ring Fit Adventure, which includes the game, Ring-Con Controller and Leg Strap, is sold at $79.99.