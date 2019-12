Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Countdown Sale for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360 in the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 67 percent off for Xbox Live Gold members, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, FIFA 20, NBA 2K20, and Devil May Cry HD Collection.

The sale ends Jan. 2, 2020.