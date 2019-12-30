Luigi’s Mansion 3 sales increase in Japan

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Luigi’s Mansion 3 ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22, Luigi’s Mansion 3 sold 78,903 units to rank at No. 2 for the week.

Unit sales increase by 63 percent from the week prior.

The sequel includes ghost capture gameplay from prior entries in the franchise.

New capabilities include the Slam, Suction Shot, and the Burst.

In addition, can utilize Gooigi for unique functions like passing through doors. A second player can control Gooigi for two-player co-op gameplay.

Finally, ScareScraper Mode is an online co-op survival mode to survive traps and ghosts.

Released to the Nintendo GameCube in 2001, Luigi’s Mansion is a an action puzzle title in which Luigi utilizes the Poltergust 3000 vacuum to capture ghosts.