Xbox One sells 226 units in Japan

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One hardware ranked at No. 4 in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported that the Xbox One sold 226 units, including 166 Xbox One X units to rank as the No. 4 hardware between Dec. 16 to Dec. 22.

The hardware sold 522 units to rank fourth the week prior.

In Q1, Microsoft said gaming revenue totaled $2.54 billion, a decline from $2.74 billion one year prior.

In addition, Xbox hardware revenue declined 34 percent due to lower volume of consoles sold.

Xbox content and services revenue, which includes the Xbox Game Pass, increased one percent from the year prior.

Microsoft will sell the Xbox Series X, the successor to the Xbox One, holiday 2020.