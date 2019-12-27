PSN PS4 titles price cut to under $15

Sony Corp. this month began holding the Holiday Sale Round 1 for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Holiday Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles under $15 include God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, Monster Hunter: World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, The Division 2, Tekken 7, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Dark Souls III, DOOM and Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night.

The sale is valid through Jan. 5.