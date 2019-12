Target Corp. stores this week price cut select game titles for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch to under $25 in a new holiday sales event.

Titles under $25 include Contra: Rogue Corps, Undertale, Stardew Valley, Overwatch: Legendary Edition, Okami HD, and Trials Rising.

Nintendo this month began selling the Nintendo Switch with Mario Red Joy-Con Controllers and $20 Nintendo eShop Credit at $299.99.

In addition, it is holding a holiday software sale event at the Nintendo eShop division.