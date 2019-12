Target Corp. stores this week price cut select game titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to under $25 in a new holiday sales event.

Titles under $25 include Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, The Division 2, Sea of Thieves, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Anthem.

Microsoft this month discounted Xbox One bundles by up to $150 off and select Xbox Wireless Controllers by $10.