Death Stranding No. 26 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said sales for Sony Corp.’s Death Stranding for the PlayStation 4 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Dec. 9 and Dec. 15, Death Stranding ranked as the No. 26 software selling 4,729 units for the week.

It has sold 253,475 units in the region to date.

Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding is an action survival game in which Sam Bridges must brave a world transformed by the mysterious Death Stranding.

The final game includes Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner.