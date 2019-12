Target Corp. stores this week price cut select game titles for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 to under $25 in a new holiday sales event.

Titles under $25 include Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Watch Dogs 2, The Division 2, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Anthem.

Sony this month discounted the PlayStation PS4 Bundle to $249.99, Days Gone to $19.99, and Death Stranding to $39.99 in a holiday deals event. It concludes Dec. 28.