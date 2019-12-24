Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition No. 6 in Japan

Media Create Co., Ltd. this month said Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch this week ranked as a best-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Dec. 9 and Dec. 15, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition ranked as the No. 6 software selling 25,036 units in the period.

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition includes the Minecraft Bedrock Engine.

The Bedrock version contains all previously released content including the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack.

In addition, it allows owners to connect with non-Nintendo system users like Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and Android mobile phones.

Finally, an in-game store called Minecraft Marketplace allows users to purchase community-related items using MINECOINS, a new virtual in-game currency.

Minecraft supports the Nintendo Switch Online service.