Microsoft Corp. this week price cut select PC game titles by up to 50 percent off in a new holiday sale.

Discounted titles include Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, The Outer Worlds, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Cuphead, Crackdown 3, Resident Evil 7, Metal Slug, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and Romancing SaGa 2.

Microsoft this month discounted Xbox One bundles by up to $150 off and select Xbox Wireless Controllers by $10.