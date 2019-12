Famitsu this month said Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Dec. 9 and Dec. 15, Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle sold 5,558 units to rank as the No. 21 best-selling title in the period.

The Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle includes 13 cosmetic items, one new emote, three Legendary outfits, and three Legendary back bling.

It sells at $29.99.