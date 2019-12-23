Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order No. 3 in UK Dec. 21 sales

GfK Chart Track this week said EA Inc.’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Dec. 21, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ranked as the No. 3 best-selling title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 2 the week prior.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a single-player action adventure title in which the last member of the Jedi Order is on the run after the purge of Order 66.

The title includes a lightsaber combat system to strike, parry, and dodge. Final locales include forests, rock faces, and jungles.