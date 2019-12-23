Dragon Quest XI ships 5.5M units

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this month said Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, and PC has shipped 5.5 million units to date.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition will include new character-specific stories, orchestrated field and battle music, retro 16-bit graphics option, and Japanese voice track option.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is a mainline entry in the RPG series that includes brand new characters from designer Akira Toriyama.