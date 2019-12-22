PSN PS4, PS3, PS Vita End of Year Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the End of Year Sale for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and the PSP at the PlayStation Network division.

The End of Year Sale discounts select digital titles at up to 50 percent off.

Discounted titles include Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Resident Evil Triple Pack, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, Resident Evil 7, Gradius V, Metal Slug 3, Far Cry 4, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

The sale is valid through Dec. 23.