Microsoft Corp. this month previewed Xbox Live Games with Gold for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360 in Jan. 2020.

In Jan. 2020, the Xbox One will offer Styx: Shards of Darkness Jan. 1st to the 31st and Batman: The Telltale Series Jan. 16th to Feb. 15th.

The Xbox One and Xbox 360 will offer Tekken 6 from Jan. 1st to the 15th and LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy from Jan. 16th to the 31st.