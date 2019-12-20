Stocking stuffer: Old Trapper – top grade beef jerky

The holidays are here and there’s no better time to snack between every meal. Fortunately, Old Trapper Beef Jerky is here to offer a variety of smoked meat in Old Fashioned, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy flavors.

Old Fashioned features lean cuts of smoked steak seasoned with some salt and brown sugar. The result is a non-greasy, flavorful, and tasty combination that doesn’t taste too smoky or salty.

Hot & Spicy is a similar recipe that is covered with red pepper flakes for a serious spicy kick. The package included the same quality of smoked beef, just fired up a notch with a generous heap of peppers.

Teriyaki is one of the best teriyaki jerky recipes I’ve tasted. Rather than an overly sticky or sweet concoction, the meat is simply marinated in soy sauce and apple cider vinegar for a subtle, sweet note at the end.

All packs of Old Trapper Beef Jerky featured high quality meat, none of which was fatty or hard to bite through.

PUNCH JUMP has had its fair share of beef jerky, and Old Trapper ranks up there with some of the best. The products can be found at retailers nationwide and online. A 3.25 oz. bag starts at $6.00.

*Review samples provided by Old Trapper.