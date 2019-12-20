PS4 System Software Update 7.02 deploys

Sony Corp. this week released the PlayStation 4 System Software Update 7.02.

Software 7.02 improves system performance.

In Q2, the PS4 sold 2.8 million units.

PS4 software sales totaled 61.3 million units in the quarter.

PS Plus Memberships totaled 36.9 million.

Sony expects to sell 13.5 million PS4 units this fiscal year.

PS4 sales totaled 102.8 million units to date.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded revenue of $4.23 billion. It held a operating income of $605 million.