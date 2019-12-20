Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack pre-order deploys

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week began pre-order sales for the Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop.

The Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack includes Part 1 and Part 2. Part 1, to be sold Apr. 30, will includes three new mini-games for ScreamPark mode and three new ScareScraper outfits with matching floor themes and themed ghosts. Part 2, to be sold July 31, will include three additional mini-games for ScreamPark mode and three new ScareScraper outfits with matching floor themes and themed ghosts.

The Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack sells at $9.99.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 includes ghost capture gameplay from prior entries in the franchise.

New capabilities include the Slam, Suction Shot, and the Burst.

In addition, can utilize Gooigi for unique functions like passing through doors. A second player can control Gooigi for two-player co-op gameplay.

Finally, ScareScraper Mode is an online co-op survival mode to survive traps and ghosts.

Released to the Nintendo GameCube in 2001, Luigi’s Mansion is a an action puzzle title in which Luigi utilizes the Poltergust 3000 vacuum to capture ghosts.