Days Gone, Spider-Man fall to $19.99 in holiday sale

December 20, 2019

Sony Corp. this month price cut first-party titles for the PlayStation 4 to under $20 in a new holiday sales initiative.Through Dec. 28, Days Gone and Spider-Man sell at $19.99 each, down from the $39.99 MSRP.

Developed by Bend Studio, Days Gone is a survival action title in which Deacon St. John must struggle to survive against Freakers, drifters, and animals in the wilderness.

Developed by Insomniac Games, Spider-Man is a third-person action title that allows users to utilize melee combat and web slings in indoor and outdoor battles.


