Target offers $30 bonus with Nintendo Switch

Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this began offering a $30 bonus with the purchase of Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch hardware.

Through Dec. 21, customers who purchase the Nintendo Switch will receive a $30 Target Gift Card at no additional cost.

Nintendo this month said the Nintendo Switch held its best sales week at U.S. retail during the Thanksgiving week period.

From Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite sold more than 830,000 units combined to rank as the best sales week in the U.S. in Nintendo Switch history.

The sales figures are based on internal data from Nintendo.

Total sales of the Nintendo Switch in the Americas have reached 17.5 million units.