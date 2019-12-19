Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order price cut to $39.99

Walmart Inc. this week price cut EA Inc.’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to under $40 in a sales initiative.

This week, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sells at $39.99, $20 off the $59.99 MSRP.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a single-player action adventure title in which the last member of the Jedi Order is on the run after the purge of Order 66.

The title includes a lightsaber combat system to strike, parry, and dodge. Final locales include forests, rock faces, and jungles.