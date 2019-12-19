Pokémon Sword No. 6, Pokémon Shield No. 11 in UK

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield for the Nintendo Switch ranked as top-selling software titles post Black Friday in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Dec. 14, Pokémon Sword ranked as the No. 6 title and Pokémon Shield ranked as the No. 11 title in the All Formats Chart.

The title is a brand new RPG in the franchise that includes the Galar region, an expansive area with plains, cities, and snow-covered mountains.

Users can choose one of three new Pokémon characters as their companion – Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble.

New features include Dynamax to increase the size and power of Pokémon for three turns.

Max Raid Battle is a new four-player co-op mode will allow trainers to team up and battle against a Dynamax Pokémon for the entire fight.

New Legendary Pokémon include Zacian and Zamazenta.