GfK Chart-Track this week said Microsoft Corp.’s Minecraft: Xbox One Edition ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Dec. 14, Minecraft: Xbox One Edition ranked as the No. 34 best-selling title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 9 the week prior.

Minecraft: Xbox One Edition includes cross-platform functionality, all-new villages, infinite worlds, recipe book and the Minecraft Marketplace.