Target offers $150 off Xbox One X and free controller

Target Corp. this week began offering $150 off Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One X and a free controller in a year-end sales initiative.

This week, customers who purchase a select Xbox One X bundle at $349.99 will receive a Xbox Wireless Controller at no additional cost.

In Q1, Microsoft said gaming revenue totaled $2.54 billion, a decline from $2.74 billion one year prior.

In addition, Xbox hardware revenue declined 34 percent due to lower volume of consoles sold.

Microsoft will sell the Xbox Series X, the successor to the Xbox One, holiday 2020.