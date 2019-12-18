Sony to sell PS4 DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment

Sony Corp. this week said it will sell the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment for the PlayStation 4.

The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment includes an OLED screen and two programmable back buttons that attach to the DualShock 4.

The two back buttons can map up to 16 different actions. A dedicated button allows users to remap back button inputs immediately. In addition, the attachment includes a pass-through to connect a 3.5mm wired headset.

The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment will be sold Jan. 23, 2020.