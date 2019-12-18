Luigi’s Mansion 3 No. 10 in Nov. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Luigi’s Mansion 3 for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling title ranked as a top-selling software title at U.S. retail.

For the month of Nov., Luigi’s Mansion 3 ranked as the No. 10 best-selling title based on dollar sales. The figure does not include digital sales.

The sequel includes ghost capture gameplay from prior entries in the franchise.

New capabilities include the Slam, Suction Shot, and the Burst.

In addition, can as Gooigi for unique functions like passing through doors. A second player can control Gooigi for two-player co-op gameplay.

Finally, ScareScraper Mode is an online co-op survival mode to survive traps and ghosts.

Released to the Nintendo GameCube in 2001, Luigi’s Mansion is a an action puzzle title in which Luigi utilizes the Poltergust 3000 vacuum to capture ghosts.