Sony Corp. this month released the 1.53 Update to Gran Turismo Sport for the PlayStation 4.

Patch 1.53 includes WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, seven new vehicles, and new rounds in GT League.

GT Sport includes Arcade Mode, Campaign Mode, Brand Central, Sport Mode, and Livery Editor.

The final game includes 137 vehicles, 19 locations, and 27 layouts.