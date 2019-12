Microsoft Corp. this week released Untitled Goose Game to Xbox Game Pass for Console.

Untitled Goose Game is a stealth sandbox title in which a horrible goose causes havoc to an unsuspecting village.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.